The Ontario Dialect Project Are Trying To Get Common Canadian words, Phrases Into the Oxford English Dictionary!

The project is spearheaded by a Linguistics professor at U of T, since 2008. The researchers are trying to get phrases like “Bar-hopping” added to the English dictionary.

According to the researchers, these are the slang words being considered for inclusion: muck, barhopping, brush-cutter, bush party, May 2-4, slime, soaker camp (a cottage with no electricity) and fox-and-goose.

If you think that there are other Canadian slang that deservers a place in the Oxford English Dictionary, you get visit their website and add your word.

