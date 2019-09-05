The Ontario Dialect Project Are Trying To Get Common Canadian words, Phrases Into the Oxford English Dictionary!
Those involved feel it’s time that Ontario slang gets the credit it deserves.
The project is spearheaded by a Linguistics professor at U of T, since 2008. The researchers are trying to get phrases like “Bar-hopping” added to the English dictionary.
According to the researchers, these are the slang words being considered for inclusion: muck, barhopping, brush-cutter, bush party, May 2-4, slime, soaker camp (a cottage with no electricity) and fox-and-goose.
If you think that there are other Canadian slang that deservers a place in the Oxford English Dictionary, you get visit their website and add your word.