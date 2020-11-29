The Original Darth Vader Actor Has Died

The sad news was confirmed on Facebook by his agent Thomas Bowington who wrote:

“May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”

David played the original Darth Vader in 1977. The iconic voice, however, was actually James Earl Jones.

David also went on to appear in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.