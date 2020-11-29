The Original Darth Vader Actor Has Died
David Prowse has died at the age of 85.
The sad news was confirmed on Facebook by his agent Thomas Bowington who wrote:
“May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives.”
David played the original Darth Vader in 1977. The iconic voice, however, was actually James Earl Jones.
David also went on to appear in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
It’s with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85. #DaveProwse @starwars #DarthVader #GreenCrossCodeMan #iconic #actor #bodybuilder #MBE pic.twitter.com/dL2RmdIqg8
— Bowington Management (@BowingtonM) November 29, 2020