The Original iPod Turned 18 Years Old This Week!

It was 2001 when Apple co-founder Steve Jobs said that “listening to music will never be the same again.”

When the iPod was released, it was cutting edge, allowing you to carry up to 1000 songs around with you wherever you went…

You could load it up with 1,000 songs through a FireWire cable attached to your computer and even make your own playlists.

Before the iPod we were forces to carry a walkman or disk man around. Even with the creation of the iPod- when at the time was mind blowing, looking back, it was still a pain to get the music.

When the iPod came out, back in 2001 the price was $399.00

If you have one and it still works! It may be worth checking out as a mint condition iPod went for $20,000 on eBay earlier this year!