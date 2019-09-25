Listen Live

The Original Jurassic Park Cast is Reuniting

Literally everything from the 90's is making a comeback

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

Since we can’t get enough of the 90’s nostalgia the Jurassic Park franchise is putting the original cast back together again…. 26 years later.

 

They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm. #2021

Only 2, (maybe 3) things really stand out when I reflect back on 1993;

  1. Blue Jays winning their 2nd of Back-to-Back World Series Titles
  2. Jurassic Park dominating in theatres making over $1 billion
  3. Oh, and owning Jurassic Park when it came out on VHS

