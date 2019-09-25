The Original Jurassic Park Cast is Reuniting
Literally everything from the 90's is making a comeback
Since we can’t get enough of the 90’s nostalgia the Jurassic Park franchise is putting the original cast back together again…. 26 years later.
They’re back. Welcome to Jurassic World Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler & Ian Malcolm. #2021
Only 2, (maybe 3) things really stand out when I reflect back on 1993;
- Blue Jays winning their 2nd of Back-to-Back World Series Titles
- Jurassic Park dominating in theatres making over $1 billion
- Oh, and owning Jurassic Park when it came out on VHS