The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Available to Rent on Airbnb

It could always be wurst

By Darryl on the Drive

You and your loved one will ‘relish’ your stay on the authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Airbnb.

It has a bed as cozy as a ‘bun.’

There is 1 bathroom, let’s be ‘frank’ it’s very small.

The mini fridge is filled with hot dogs, that’s a bit of a ‘pickle’ if you don’t actually eat them.

If you try to ‘ketchup’ with your partner it might be difficult. This 27 ‘footlong’ weinermobile is bound to attract all kinds of unwanted attention.

