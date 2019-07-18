The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Available to Rent on Airbnb
It could always be wurst
You and your loved one will ‘relish’ your stay on the authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Airbnb.
It has a bed as cozy as a ‘bun.’
There is 1 bathroom, let’s be ‘frank’ it’s very small.
The mini fridge is filled with hot dogs, that’s a bit of a ‘pickle’ if you don’t actually eat them.
If you try to ‘ketchup’ with your partner it might be difficult. This 27 ‘footlong’ weinermobile is bound to attract all kinds of unwanted attention.