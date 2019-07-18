The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is Available to Rent on Airbnb

You and your loved one will ‘relish’ your stay on the authentic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile through Airbnb.

It has a bed as cozy as a ‘bun.’

There is 1 bathroom, let’s be ‘frank’ it’s very small.

The mini fridge is filled with hot dogs, that’s a bit of a ‘pickle’ if you don’t actually eat them.

If you try to ‘ketchup’ with your partner it might be difficult. This 27 ‘footlong’ weinermobile is bound to attract all kinds of unwanted attention.