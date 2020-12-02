The Oscars Confirms An ‘In-Person’ Telecast For 2021

The Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences had already announced that the Oscars will be handed out two months later than usual due to the pandemic, now scheduled for April 25th, 2021.

The show was also pushed back to allow for more movies to be released in theatres.

The Academy is hopeful that they will be able to hold their normal, in-person event. That said, it is unclear how many people will be permitted inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles the night of the event.

An awards publicist familiar with the situation said, “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options.”

Safety protocols are likely to be introduced for the ceremony, but it is currently unclear what they will be.