The Oscars Moves To April Due To The Coronavirus

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that they are moving the awards show from February to April. This is the first time in 40 years that the Academy Awards will not be held in February.

The coronavirus epidemic shut down movie theatres worldwide in mid-March and brought production of films to a halt. Deadlines for movie releases to be considered for an Oscar were also moved.

The production shutdown meant that many movies may not be finished or released before the usual year-end deadline. Dozens of other movie releases have been moved to 2021.

The Oscars will now be handed out on April 25th, 2021!