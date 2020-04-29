The Oscars Will Allow Streamed Movies Due To COVID-19

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences bit their tongues and announced that due to the pandemic, streaming-only films will be eligible for the Academy Awards for the first time ever- and for ONE YEAR ONLY.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, “The academy firmly believes there is no greater way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theatre.” Adding, “Our commitment to that is unchanged and unwavering. Nonetheless, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic necessitates this temporary exception to our awards eligibility rules.”

Earlier this year, Netflix movies like “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” had been nominated, the Academy didn’t like it because they were only available in theatres in select cities for a short run.

The 93rd Academy Awards, due to take place on Feb. 28, 2021.

