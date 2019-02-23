Last night it was the biggest night in film and without a host, no one was not sure how this would play out… Turns out- it was pretty good!

The show opened with a performance by Adam Lambert and Queen that had everyone rockin’.

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph presented the first award of the night which was best supporting Actress! Regina King won the honour…

With no host, the Oscar producers had to get a little creative- Enter Melissa McCarthy! Brian Tyree Henry and Melissa wore an insane Outfit while presenting best costume design- which went to Black Panther!

Lady Gaga won for song of the year for “Shallow.”

There were lots of winner- but the big winners were us who got to see an epic, unbelievable performance by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper!

Best Picture went to “The Green Book”… Roma picked up a couple awards including best foreign Language Film.. Best Animated film” Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

The biggest surprise of the night, was in the best actress category. Olivia Colman won for her Queen Anne in the royal romp “The Favourite.”

Also worth noting this year was Women making History at the Oscars…

A total of 15 women took home Oscars last night, the most in Oscar history! From Lady Gaga winning Best Original Song for “Shallow,” to Ruth E. Carter being awarded the Best Costume Design trophy for Black Panther, it was definitely the year of the woman! The previous record was 12 in 2007 and 2015! Last year only 6 women won an oscar with women in the industry fighting for equality and representation in the industry!

A list of winners at the 91st Academy Awards

Best picture: “Green Book”

Best actress: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Best actor: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best supporting actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign language film: Mexico’s “Roma”

Original screenplay: “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

Adapted screenplay: “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Original Song: “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Best animated film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: “Black Panther,” Ludwig Goransson

Costume design: Ruth Carter, “Black Panther”

Production design: “Black Panther”

Sound Editing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sound Mixing: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Film Editing: John Ottman, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Animated short film: “Bao”

Documentary short subject: “Period. End of Sentence”

Visual effects: “First Man”

Live action short film: “Skin”

Documentary feature: “Free Solo”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Vice”