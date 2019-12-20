The Perfect Video To Help You Get Through Friday!

It’s almost the weekend, but sometimes it’s REALLY hard to get through Friday.

Fret no more, this ADORABLE video from New Zealand will cheer you up!

Andrew Taylor cut down a whole bunch of tree branches down, sanded and smoothed out the edges, for one good cause: the local dogs.

He then built a beautiful box to attach to the local dog park’s fence and simply branded it: “Stick Library, please return”.

Needless to say, the reception was AMAZING! The video really shows how happy some of the pups are.

Check it out below!

Stick library for dogs. pic.twitter.com/VSS550Togl — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 18, 2019

Anyone else want to build one? That’d be a great addition to our community!