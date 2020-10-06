Listen Live

The Popular Netflix Series “Cobra Kai” Is Getting A Fourth Season!

Strike First! Strike Hard! Strike Again!

By Dirt/Divas

After just finishing season 2, the ultra-popular Netflix hit, Cobra Kai, has been green-lit for a fourth season!

 

The second season ended on a big cliffhanger, and now fans will also be happy to know that season 3 is only a few, short months away and will be released on January 8, 2021.

 

Cobra Kai, is a spin off of the Karate Kid movies that starred Ralph Macchio as scrappy underdog, Daniel LaRusso.

It follows Macchhio and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) 30 years after their big fight in the first film.

 

