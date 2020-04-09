The Prime Minister Is Going VIRAL Over A Goofy Phrase!

With all this insanity going on, thankfully the internet is still around!

The Prime Minister has gone VIRAL on Twitter and basically everywhere due to his advice on wearing masks in public.

To quote it lightly, he said something along the likes of “masks keep others from speaking moistly”.

Yeah, a slip up, totally understandable.

WELL! The internet had a field day with this, leading to this SMASH hit being made.

Check it out:

HILARIOUS.