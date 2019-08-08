The Prime Time Emmy’s Will Go Hostless This Year!

The biggest night of the year in TV which recognizes its excellence is set for next month but will be without a host because producers would rather use the time to highlight some pretty big shows that have ended.

The Emmy Producers say that without a host they will have an extra 15 to 20 minutes that they can use to salute TV. Or perhaps this is a ratings thing. As the Oscars no Host show was shorter and the audience size did increase.

The 2018 Emmys aired on NBC and were hosted by “Saturday Night Live” stars Michael Che and Colin Jost. The broadcast hit an all-time low in ratings.

The last time the Emmys went out a host was in 2003, when the broadcast also aired on Fox.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out September 22.