The Quarantine 15 is very real!

According to a poll from Web MD, people admit that they have gained weight since the lockdown began. 47% of women and 22% of men responded they have gained weight “due to COVID restrictions.”

Most people said that their weight gain was relatively minimal, reporting a 1 to 9 pound increase. 4% said that they have packed on over 21 pounds, with 21% saying they’d gained between 10 to 20.

In a separate poll of international WebMB readers, Italians and Brazilians reported that they too are experiencing weight gains, with Germany and Hong Kong reporting the lowest muffin tops.

American’s are blaming their heavier figures on lack of exercise, stress eating and drinking more alcohol.

