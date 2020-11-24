‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Breaks Netflix’s Record!

“The Queen’s Gambit” has set a record as the most-watched scripted limited series to date on the streaming service with 62 million member accounts watching the show in the first 28 days.

Netflix reports viewership based on the number of people who watch at least two minutes of a piece of content, completely different from how regular TV measures its audience.

The streaming service is also said to pick and choose which shows to focus its data on as well.

Netflix is currently talking up its original series “ The Queen’s Gambit” saying the show made the top 10 in 92 countries!

“The Queen’s Gambit” premiered on Oct. 23 on Netflix worldwide.