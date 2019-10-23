The Raptors Championship Rings Are $pectacular
Drake designed his own too
Last night the Raptors opened a new NBA Season but everyone is talking about what each player received before the game.
Moment: Making of the Ring
The most spectacular ring to ever be presented in Sports. Designed with the most intricate symbolic meaning customized to each player.
Some of the details:
- 74 diamonds; representing the team’s Regular Season win total
- 16 Ruby’s; representing the 16 playoff wins
- 6 diamonds around a design of Scotiabank Arena; representing Toronto being called, “The Six”
- On the inside; a Maple Leaf, the score of each of their playoff series and each player’s own personalized message
- 650+ diamonds in total
Drake had his own ring custom designed, said to be worth $150,000. This man loves his City and his team!
