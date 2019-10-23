The Raptors Championship Rings Are $pectacular

Last night the Raptors opened a new NBA Season but everyone is talking about what each player received before the game.

Moment: Making of the Ring Open Gym presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/UKB1hruOyg — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 23, 2019

The most spectacular ring to ever be presented in Sports. Designed with the most intricate symbolic meaning customized to each player.

Some of the details:

74 diamonds; representing the team’s Regular Season win total

16 Ruby’s; representing the 16 playoff wins

6 diamonds around a design of Scotiabank Arena; representing Toronto being called, “The Six”

On the inside; a Maple Leaf, the score of each of their playoff series and each player’s own personalized message

650+ diamonds in total

Drake had his own ring custom designed, said to be worth $150,000. This man loves his City and his team!