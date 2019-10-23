Listen Live

The Raptors Championship Rings Are $pectacular

Drake designed his own too

By Darryl on the Drive

Last night the Raptors opened a new NBA Season but everyone is talking about what each player received before the game.

The most spectacular ring to ever be presented in Sports. Designed with the most intricate symbolic meaning customized to each player.

Some of the details:

  • 74 diamonds; representing the team’s Regular Season win total
  • 16 Ruby’s; representing the 16 playoff wins
  • 6 diamonds around a design of Scotiabank Arena; representing Toronto being called, “The Six”
  • On the inside; a Maple Leaf, the score of each of their playoff series and each player’s own personalized message
  • 650+ diamonds in total

Drake had his own ring custom designed, said to be worth $150,000. This man loves his City and his team!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We Major

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Related posts

Sobeys Just Enhanced Grocery Shopping with Canada’s First ‘Smart Cart’

The Baby Shark Song Will Appear at the World Series

Klassic Car Wash in Barrie is Haunted at Night