The Real Stripper Who Inspired The Movie “Hustlers” May Sue

Samantha Barbash is the real hustler behind the block buster movie staring Jennifer Lopez. Barbash and a team of exotic dancers ripped off wealth clients for their own gain.

Lawyers for Barbash have sent a warning letter to STX Entertainment executives, demanding payment for the use of their clients likeness, personality, biography and identity…

Barbash was in talks with the studio to be a part of the film but rejected all deals from the studio, claiming they were unfair deals.