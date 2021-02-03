THE REASONS WE CAN’T SLEEP AT NIGHT!

A new OnePoll study found that four in 10 people are up all night due to “next day anxiety.” The constant stress of this pandemic has left many people fearing what the next day will bring.

Nearly two-thirds of people struggle to fall asleep at night. The main reasons that we’re having issues sleeping these days include:

Anxiety over tomorrow’s events/plans

Replaying the day’s events in your head

Being Too Hot or Too Cold

Caffeine

Back Pain

The survey also found that those who have been dreaming a lot more lately, have dreams that feel very real to them.

It takes an average of 27 minutes to fall asleep each night. And for 1 in 9 people, it takes over an hour. Around a third of us can fall asleep in 15 minutes or less. The average person wakes up in the middle of the night five times a week.

Tricks to getting a good night’s sleep:

Wine

Cannabis edibles

Aromatherapy

Reading-

Watching boring documentaries