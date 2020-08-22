The Rolling Stones Are Opening A Store In London

The new shop will be located in London’s SoHo district and will open up next month.

The store will sell “exclusive collaborations, new fashion, and merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases.”

“Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the band said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

In addition to the store, the Stones have also been given an official colour from Pantone called “Stones Red”, which is featured in the band’s lips logo.