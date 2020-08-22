The Rolling Stones Are Opening A Store In London
Start It Up!
The new shop will be located in London’s SoHo district and will open up next month.
The store will sell “exclusive collaborations, new fashion, and merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases.”
“Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the band said in a statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”
View this post on Instagram
On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street! RS No.9 (9 Carnaby St) will feature exclusive collaborations, new fashion & merchandise, alongside the band’s latest music releases. More than just a store, RS No.9 will be a fully immersive experience for fans of all ages. We can’t wait for you to take a look around! Follow @rollingstonescarnaby for more info. #RSNo9 #Carnaby #therollingstones #rollingstonescarnaby #newstore #newstoreopening #merch
In addition to the store, the Stones have also been given an official colour from Pantone called “Stones Red”, which is featured in the band’s lips logo.