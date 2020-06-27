The Rolling Stones Are Ready To Sue President Trump!

President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to care that artists don’t want him to use their music at his campaign rallies. The U.S. leader has ignored previous cease and desist letters from The Rolling Stones over the use of their songs.

On Saturday, Mick Jagger and their representatives issued a statement saying in part; “This could be the last time Trump uses any Jagger/Richards songs on his campaigns.”

Another warning letter was sent to the Trump team that said, “the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.”

Despite previous warnings during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump’s team still played the Rolling Stones’ You Can’t Always Get What You Want at the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.

Trump’s camp says they have a political entities license that allows them to use musical works in BMI’s catalogs, however, there is a loophole that states “if a songwriter or publisher objects to its use by a campaign,” then, they cannot use the music.

Broadcast Music Inc (BMI) is one of the biggest companies in music rights management.