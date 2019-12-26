The Royal Families Share Their Holiday Photos Online

The Royal families of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and Cambridge (Will and Kate) shared a few holiday pics with the world!

Beginning with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they wished all of their followers on their Instagram page a ‘Merry Christmas.’

An absolutely adorable picture was shared on the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter Account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with little Archie. The caption reads;

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!”

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

We also get to see the kids of Cambridge with Prince William beside children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

The caption reads.

“Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”



Here are a few more pictures from the Royal Families!