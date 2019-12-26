The Royal Families Share Their Holiday Photos Online
Just Like you!
The Royal families of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and Cambridge (Will and Kate) shared a few holiday pics with the world!
Beginning with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they wished all of their followers on their Instagram page a ‘Merry Christmas.’
An absolutely adorable picture was shared on the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter Account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with little Archie. The caption reads;
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl
— The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
We also get to see the kids of Cambridge with Prince William beside children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.
The caption reads.
“Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”
Here are a few more pictures from the Royal Families!
Happy Christmas! This morning The Prince of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined Her Majesty The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Photo 📷 by PA
👨🍳 The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George make Christmas puddings at Buckingham Palace as part of the Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive get togethers across the charity’s network of outreach centres. Visit @RoyalBritishLegion to find out more. Please note – this video has no sound 🔇
On Christmas Day visit @TheRoyalFamily at 3pm GMT to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast. The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by The Queen’s grandfather George V in 1932. Her father George VI (whose photograph is here next to Her Majesty) made his first broadcast in December 1937, following which it evolved into an important part of the Christmas Day celebrations for many in Britain and around the world. Each Broadcast carefully reflects current issues and concerns, and shares The Queen’s reflections on what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners. Photo 📷 by PA