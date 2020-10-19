Listen Live

The Sanderson Sisters Are Back for a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reunion

See them back in costume

By Darryl on the Drive

Bette Midler used her Instagram to give us a glimpse of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy back in the iconic 1993 ‘Hocus Pocus’ costumes.

The one-time-only reunion is part for a virtual Halloween fundraising event known as Hulaween, benefitting the New York Restoration Project.

Now you’re wondering about a Hocus Pocus sequel aren’t you? Disney+ is said to have this in the works. According to reports, the sequel may also feature Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, who were both in the original.

