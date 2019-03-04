The Sandlot Is Getting A TV Show And The Original Cast Will Be A Part Of It!

The Sandlot was and is still an incredible coming-of-age movie that focuses around friendship and baseball!

For fans, we could not be more excited to hear that Ham, Yeah-Yeah, smalls and the gang will be returning to the sandlot on an unknown streaming service!

Two seasons of a brand new show have been ordered.

The movie was made in 1993 but was set in 1962 but the TV show will take place in 1984 and the original cast will be 33 years old and they will all have kids- and that’s all we know so far!