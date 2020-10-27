The Scariest Basements From Popular Horror Movies!

It’s inevitable if you’re in a basement alone- you will run up the stairs as fast as you can because we’ve all seen those movies…

A waterproofing and repair company, based in Columbus Ohio, recently released a list of the scariest basements from classic thrillers and modern horror movies just in time for Halloween.

To create this list, the company developed a “basement Evil Score,” which was used to “subjectively rank what happens in each on-screen basement,” with lower scores indicating the least frightening basements, and the higher numbers going to the basements with “more devastation or a lot of death.”

“The Silence of the Lambs” took the top spot for scariest basement scene, during which Jodie Foster’s character of Clarice Starling confronts serial killer Buffalo Bill.

Runner-up for scariest basement went to the 2017 horror film “Get Out.”

In third place was the movie “The Evil,” followed by Psycho and A Nightmare on Elm Street to round out the top five.

Other scary movies that have scary basements include The Amityville Horror, Stranger Things, and The Evil Dead.

