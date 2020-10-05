The ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ House Goes Up For Sale

Just weeks before Halloween, the house where the famous 1990s thriller ‘Silence of the Lambs’ was filmed, goes on the market.

The Pennsylvania home is going for just under $300,000. Film aficionados can scoop up the residence where the fictional serial killer known as Buffalo Bill kept a kidnapped senator’s daughter.

The 3-story Victorian home sits on nearly 2 acres of land, not far from Pittsburg. It was built in 1910 and has the original hardwood floors that Jodi Foster’s character, FBI Agent Clarice Starling, stepped across back in 1991.