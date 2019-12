The 30th anniversary of “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” which premiered Dec. 17, 1989, is the latest milestone for this prime-time series that has given us more than 672 episodes!

It’s renewed through its 32nd season in 2021, which would bring the tally to more than 700 episodes.

Fun Fact: There was only one episode of the Simpsons that ever aired in the 80’s… (Weekly episodes started Jan. 14, 1990, with “Bart the Genius.”)