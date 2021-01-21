The Simpsons May Have Predicted Kamala Harris’ Outfit At Inauguration!

The Simpsons have had a long history of predicting the future and it seems that they’ve done it again!

In an episode titled “Bart to the Future,” Lisa become the first female President of the United States as she wore a purple jacket, pearls, and earrings. Is this a coincidence or did they call it?

FUN FACT:

Purple is a colour Kamala often wears as she associates it with Shirley Chisholm, who became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress. She later ran for President in 1972.

Pearls have also become a staple of her fashion in homage to her Harvard University sorority Alpha Cappa Alpha.