The Simpsons May Have Predicts This Pandemic Back In 1993!

In 1993, The Simpsons episode “Marge in Chains” (season 4, episode 21) shows a mysterious virus from Asia invading the town of Springfield. A sick factory employee in Japan sneezes into numerous packages containing juicers that everyone from Homer Simpson to Principal Skinner orders. As expected, the citizens of Springfield storm the hospital as an angry mob demanding a cure.

Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ohgrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

When they knock over a truck thinking it contains a cure, a crate labeled “Killer Bees” crashes to the ground, opening and unleashing a large swarm of the deadly insects into the horrified crowd.

The Simpsons has been known for predicting the future…They predicted the Disney would buy Fox nearly 20 years ago and also predicted the Trump would become president! Perhaps we need to look to The Simpsons for what else to expect in 2020!