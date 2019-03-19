THE SKILLS AND SUPERPOWERS WE WANT, AND WHAT WE’D PAY TO HAVE THEM

How much would you be willing to pay to have a skill with zero effort on your part. A new survey looked into different skills we wish we had, and how much we’d PAY to magically have! It found that the skill we’d pay the most for-being good in bed. The average person said they’d shell out $8,200 for it.

The other top skills we wish we had and are willing to pay for are:

$6,800, public speaking

$6,200, being more patient

$6,100, being more athletic



$5,900, playing an instrument

$5,700, speaking a foreign language

The survey also asked people how much they’d pay for different SUPERPOWERS. #1 was having the ability of “healing or regeneration” like Wolverine and people would pay around $143,000.

Other SUPERPOWERS People would pay for include:

The ability to bend, $128,000

The ability to be invisible, $123,000

The ability to teleport, $123,000

The ability to read minds, $119,000

The ability to fly, $109,000

The ability to move things with your mind, $98,000

The ability of X-ray vision, $92,000

(So basically, if you add all that up, we’d pay just over $1 million to be Superman.) The survey also found the top things that prevent us from learning a new skill are putting in the time, losing interest, and spending money.