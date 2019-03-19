THE SKILLS AND SUPERPOWERS WE WANT, AND WHAT WE’D PAY TO HAVE THEM
Do you wish you had a superpower?
How much would you be willing to pay to have a skill with zero effort on your part. A new survey looked into different skills we wish we had, and how much we’d PAY to magically have! It found that the skill we’d pay the most for-being good in bed. The average person said they’d shell out $8,200 for it.
The other top skills we wish we had and are willing to pay for are:
$6,800, public speaking
$6,200, being more patient
$6,100, being more athletic
$5,900, playing an instrument
$5,700, speaking a foreign language
The survey also asked people how much they’d pay for different SUPERPOWERS. #1 was having the ability of “healing or regeneration” like Wolverine and people would pay around $143,000.
Other SUPERPOWERS People would pay for include:
The ability to bend, $128,000
The ability to be invisible, $123,000
The ability to teleport, $123,000
The ability to read minds, $119,000
The ability to fly, $109,000
The ability to move things with your mind, $98,000
The ability of X-ray vision, $92,000
(So basically, if you add all that up, we’d pay just over $1 million to be Superman.) The survey also found the top things that prevent us from learning a new skill are putting in the time, losing interest, and spending money.