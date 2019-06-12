Listen Live

The Spice Girls Are Looking For A Vegas Residency!

Why go out when people will come to you?

By Dirt/Divas

The Girls are currently on a reunion tour across the UK, but according to a source, the girls don’t want to tour longer than a month because they don’t want to be away from their families for too long…

So Vegas would be a perfect solution!  Simon Fuller, the girl’s manager said that there is a 50/50 chance the band may tour the US but family is the main reason they don’t want to leave the UK.

So if a Vegas hotel picked up the girls, they could fly in and out and have the best of both worlds!

Related posts

Sophie Turner Says She Tried To Flirt With Matthew Perry!

Justin Bieber Briefly Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight

The First Frozen 2 Trailer Is Out!