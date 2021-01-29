Listen Live

The Sponge Bob Movie Finally Gets A Release Date!

Are ya ready kids?

By Dirt/Divas

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” finally has a premiere date!

 

ViacomCBS announced that the animated film featuring Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward, and friends will debut on March 4 on multiple streaming platforms.

 

The adventure comedy was previously slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2020, before being postponed to August 7, 2020, due to COVID-19.

 

Eventually, it was announced that the film would be pulled entirely from theaters in favour of a digital release in early 2021 instead.

 

According to the Twitter announcement, It will also be available to rent for $20 on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, and in other digital stores.

 

