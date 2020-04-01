The Star of ‘Reading Rainbow’ LeVar Burton Wants to Livestream Readings for Families at Home!

The classic children’s show ‘Reading Rainbow’s,’ Levar Burton, has said that he would like to help provide a distraction for families during these difficult times by live streaming himself reading some family-friendly books.

I’ve been busting my brain for about a week now trying to figure out how to do a live-streamed version of #LeVarBurtonReads. I figured that during this difficult time I could contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 24, 2020

One of the biggest book publishers has given their permission for LaVar to read their stories…

In order to avoid legal complications, I’ve gone down the rabbit hole searching through volumes of short stories in the public domain for appropriate content for families and have come up empty. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) March 24, 2020

The show was hosted by LeVar Burton for more than 20 years with its first episode debuting on June 6th 1983.

“Reading Rainbow” teaches reading skills, habits and attitudes. The show took kids on real-life journeys with celebrity guest readers and “kids on the street” book recommendations.