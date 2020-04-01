Listen Live

The Star of ‘Reading Rainbow’ LeVar Burton Wants to Livestream Readings for Families at Home!

The classic children’s show ‘Reading Rainbow’s,’ Levar Burton, has said that he would like to help provide a distraction for families during these difficult times by live streaming himself reading some family-friendly books.

 

One of the biggest book publishers has given their permission for LaVar to read their stories…

 

The show was hosted by LeVar Burton for more than 20 years with its first episode debuting on June 6th 1983.

 

“Reading Rainbow” teaches reading skills, habits and attitudes. The show took kids on real-life journeys with celebrity guest readers and “kids on the street” book recommendations.

