The State Of California Is Considering Banning Toiletries From Hotels!

The idea is being considered in an effort to reduce thee use of plastic as most bottles are…

A bill was passed in favour of the ban. Now, that doesn’t mean that you’ll have to bring your own stuff. (Although some people do) California hotels will most likely offer you dispensers in the bathrooms for your essentials.

The Bill said all ‘lodgings establishments’ meaning hotels, motels, resorts, bed and breakfasts and holiday apartments will stop offering small plastic bottles holding 340ml or under of product in rooms or public spaces. It’s now up to California’s governor Gavin Newsom to decide whether the ban should be made into law.

Marriot hotels which operate worldwide, has already stopped mini bottles in favour of bulk dispensers.

More