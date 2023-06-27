The Stores That Have A “Laxative Effect” On Shoppers

Thanks to TikTok user @homewithshelby, a video has gone viral after she expressed the suggestion urge to go number 2 while shopping…And thousands of people chimed in with similar experiences.

It turns out that having the urge to poop while shopping is pretty common.

Over the years, people have had their theories as to why this may be happening. Some say it’s the adrenaline rush of being in our favourite stores, while others think it’s the venti Starbucks coffee we sip as we’re shopping.

One TikTok user who goes by @theverymarylife went viral in April while sharing her own experience in Marshalls. In the clip, she guesses that the fluorescent lights in the store are the cause of her digestive issues.

Another theory has popped up, which specifically addresses the need to poop in bookstores. Experts believe that the act of “slowing down,” or even the position of sitting down to read, could be the reason you have to run to the bathroom the second you enter Chapters Indigo!

A gastroenterology doc weighs in on why this may happen to so many people.

“The gut is called ‘the second brain’ — there are millions of nerves that innervate our GI tract. For example, some people, before they have to give a big talk or presentation, will have butterflies in their stomach or a little bit of anxiety, perhaps.”

“In a similar vein, emotions can cause the feeling of needing to go to the bathroom in certain places too.”

If you head into your favourite store with feelings of anxiety about the money you’re about to spend, or perhaps find shopping relaxing, then be prepared for what may come next; a stop at the public bathroom.

There is also the fact that a lot of people grab a coffee while they shop and we know that coffee is a stimulant for your bowels.

Another reason is that you are moving around a lot and movement enhances an easier bowel movement.

There is no one answer for why you feel the need to go once you enter your favourite department store but shop easily once you relieve yourself…