The Sundowner Club Is Reopening In Niagara Falls, Outside!

The popular Niagara Falls strip club is opening a 4,000 square-foot covered patio, complete with multiple stages, a pole, and socially-distanced tables.

This club has become a staple on Lundy’s Lane where it has welcomed people for 30 years. Sundowner was forced to close for months due to the pandemic!

On June 19, Ontario gave the green light to bars and restaurants in the Niagara region to reopen, but only for outdoor dining, forcing places like the Sundowner to get creative when they open to customers.

Mark your calendars for July 17th! It’s on- or off!

You can pre-book and we suggest you do as the restrictions only allow for 217 people at a time! Customers waiting to enter the patio can choose to be notified via text message when it’s their turn to enter the club.