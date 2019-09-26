The Superbowl Halftime Show Will Be Sizzling
JLo and Shakira just announced
Hips will not be lying the 2020 Superbowl Halftime entertainment was announced this afternoon.
Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi pic.twitter.com/c7oXQM0vjq
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019
JLo and Miami go together like peanut butter & jam. Miami is the host City for the biggest spectacle in sports on February 2nd.
Get ready 🌎 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/nCqtPIcc7w
— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019
JLo’s career has been on an unstoppable roll going from her “It’s My Party” Tour this summer, which had 2 July stops at Scotiabank Arena. To the movie, “Hustlers” which is still among the top movies at the Box Office.