Listen Live

THE TEN MOST EMBARRASSING SOCIAL SITUATIONS WE ENCOUNTER

Ever have one of these moments?

By Humor

A new survey asked 2,000 people to name the most embarrassing social situations you can encounter.

 

Here they are, in order . . .

 

1.  Coughing in a quiet place.  52% of people in the poll said it’s embarrassing.

2.  Saying something stupid in front of your boss, 43%.

3.  Forgetting someone’s name, 40%

4.  Passing gas in public, 37%.  (Only 37% think that’s embarrassing?)

5.  Falling asleep in public, also 37%.

6.  Having the hiccups in a work meeting, 36%.

7.  Tripping in public, 36%.

8.  Your significant other having a temper tantrum in public, 34%.

9.  Your child having a temper tantrum in public, also 34%.

10.  Public speaking, 32%.

 

Related posts

Chicago Woman Breaks Hula Hooping Record

Woman Calls 911 Because She Is Late For The Train

‘Smudge’ the Viral Sensation Cat is Canadian