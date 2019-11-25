THE TEN MOST EMBARRASSING SOCIAL SITUATIONS WE ENCOUNTER

A new survey asked 2,000 people to name the most embarrassing social situations you can encounter.

Here they are, in order . . .

1. Coughing in a quiet place. 52% of people in the poll said it’s embarrassing.

2. Saying something stupid in front of your boss, 43%.

3. Forgetting someone’s name, 40%

4. Passing gas in public, 37%. (Only 37% think that’s embarrassing?)

5. Falling asleep in public, also 37%.

6. Having the hiccups in a work meeting, 36%.

7. Tripping in public, 36%.

8. Your significant other having a temper tantrum in public, 34%.

9. Your child having a temper tantrum in public, also 34%.

10. Public speaking, 32%.