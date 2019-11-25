THE TEN MOST EMBARRASSING SOCIAL SITUATIONS WE ENCOUNTER
Ever have one of these moments?
A new survey asked 2,000 people to name the most embarrassing social situations you can encounter.
Here they are, in order . . .
1. Coughing in a quiet place. 52% of people in the poll said it’s embarrassing.
2. Saying something stupid in front of your boss, 43%.
3. Forgetting someone’s name, 40%
4. Passing gas in public, 37%. (Only 37% think that’s embarrassing?)
5. Falling asleep in public, also 37%.
6. Having the hiccups in a work meeting, 36%.
7. Tripping in public, 36%.
8. Your significant other having a temper tantrum in public, 34%.
9. Your child having a temper tantrum in public, also 34%.
10. Public speaking, 32%.