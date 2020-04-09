The Tiger King Is Coming To Cable TV!

Fox announced that they will air a one-hour special on The Tiger King from TMZ…

The special will air on Monday and promises new interviews and “never-before-seen footage” about the Netflix show.

According to a press release;

“TMZ Investigates: Tiger King – What Really Went Down?” will explore the “outstanding questions about whether or not Joe Exotic is guilty, an inside look into Carole Baskin’s husband’s disappearance and the current status of the new investigation.”

The special, is hosted by TMZ’s Harvey Levin, and airs on Fox on Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The Tiger King has been a huge show for Netflix. According to Nielsen, the series reached 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its released in March…

‘Tiger King’ centres around a private zoo owner named Joe Exotic. His facility holds hundreds of rare and exotic animals. And for years he has had a rivalry with Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin and a murder-for-hire plot.

So you can watch Joe Exotic on Netflix, Fox and perhaps Discovery soon… According to reports, Investigation Discovery has green-lit a show that it is calling the “definitive sequel” to “Tiger King,” focusing on “the investigation you didn’t get to see.