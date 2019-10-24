The Time Of Day We’re Most Likely To Feel Sexy

Is there a moment when you’re sitting at work in the afternoon and suddenly, out of nowhere, you’re like, “I am really feeling frisky right now”?

Apparently there is. According to a new survey, the time of day when people are the most likely to be turned on is 2:46 P.M. Who knew? Maybe it happens when you’re looking at a particularly sultry spreadsheet.

The survey by EdenFantasys also the biggest non-sexual turn-ons and turn-offs.

People’s top 10 turn-ons are:

Smelling good

Being affectionate

Making me feel appreciated

Dressing nice

Intelligence

Confidence

Generosity

Listening

Playing with my hair

Being tall

And the 10 biggest turn-offs are: