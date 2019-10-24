Listen Live

The Time Of Day We’re Most Likely To Feel Sexy

We're Most Likely to Feel Sexy at 2:46 P.M. . . .

By Kool Mornings

Is there a moment when you’re sitting at work in the afternoon and suddenly, out of nowhere, you’re like, “I am really feeling frisky right now”?

Apparently there is.  According to a new survey, the time of day when people are the most likely to be turned on  is 2:46 P.M.  Who knew?  Maybe it happens when you’re looking at a particularly sultry spreadsheet.

The survey by EdenFantasys also the biggest non-sexual turn-ons and turn-offs.

 

People’s top 10 turn-ons are:

 

  • Smelling good
  • Being affectionate
  • Making me feel appreciated
  • Dressing nice
  • Intelligence
  • Confidence
  • Generosity
  • Listening
  • Playing with my hair
  • Being tall

 

And the 10 biggest turn-offs are:

 

  • Bad hygiene
  • Being mean
  • Being rude to a waiter
  • Eating with your mouth open
  • Flirting with other people
  • Talking about your ex
  • Being cocky
  • Talking too much
  • Dressing poorly
  • Baby talk.

