The Time Of Day We’re Most Likely To Feel Sexy
We're Most Likely to Feel Sexy at 2:46 P.M. . . .
Is there a moment when you’re sitting at work in the afternoon and suddenly, out of nowhere, you’re like, “I am really feeling frisky right now”?
Apparently there is. According to a new survey, the time of day when people are the most likely to be turned on is 2:46 P.M. Who knew? Maybe it happens when you’re looking at a particularly sultry spreadsheet.
The survey by EdenFantasys also the biggest non-sexual turn-ons and turn-offs.
People’s top 10 turn-ons are:
- Smelling good
- Being affectionate
- Making me feel appreciated
- Dressing nice
- Intelligence
- Confidence
- Generosity
- Listening
- Playing with my hair
- Being tall
And the 10 biggest turn-offs are:
- Bad hygiene
- Being mean
- Being rude to a waiter
- Eating with your mouth open
- Flirting with other people
- Talking about your ex
- Being cocky
- Talking too much
- Dressing poorly
- Baby talk.