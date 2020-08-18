THE TOP 10 WAYS PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO ACTUALLY SLEEP DURING THE PANDEMIC

According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say the stress from the pandemic has had a negative effect on their sleep.

And the biggest way they’re trying to sleep better is not checking the news at night because it’s just so incredibly stressful.

The rest of the top 10 ways people are trying to get better sleep during the pandemic are:

Eating healthier

exercising

reading books before bed

listening to music before bed

taking a warm bath or shower before bed

meditating

having sex before bed

taking an over-the-counter sleep aid

Sleeping with a new pillow