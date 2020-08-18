THE TOP 10 WAYS PEOPLE ARE TRYING TO ACTUALLY SLEEP DURING THE PANDEMIC
Is it just me, or is it really hard to fall asleep these days?
According to a new survey, the majority of Americans say the stress from the pandemic has had a negative effect on their sleep.
And the biggest way they’re trying to sleep better is not checking the news at night because it’s just so incredibly stressful.
The rest of the top 10 ways people are trying to get better sleep during the pandemic are:
Eating healthier
exercising
reading books before bed
listening to music before bed
taking a warm bath or shower before bed
meditating
having sex before bed
taking an over-the-counter sleep aid
Sleeping with a new pillow