THE TOP 10 WAYS PEOPLE FOUND THEMSELVES SAVING MONEY DURING THE PANDEMIC

One of the perks of not going anywhere or doing anything ever is you wind up accidentally saving a lot of cash.

A new survey asked people what surprising ways they found themselves saving money during the pandemic.

And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Going out to restaurants less often.

2. Not going to the movies.

3. Not buying new clothes or shoes.

4. Not going out to bars.

5. Canceling their gym membership.

6. Not needing to buy more makeup.

7. Canceling a streaming service membership.

8. Canceling cable.

9. Buying less gas.

10. Not buying lunch every day.