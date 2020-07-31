The Top Comfort Foods We’ve Been Eating During This Pandemic

Wanna know how much stress you’re under? Just count how many bags of chips you’ve gone through since COVID hit.

A new survey asked people which “comfort foods” they’ve leaned on the most to deal with their pandemic stress. And would you judge me if I said I’ve had EVERYTHING on the list? Here are the top answers . . .

1. Potato chips. 62% of us have had them in the last few months.

2. Ice cream, 59%.

3. Chocolate or candy, 58%.

4. Pizza, 56%.

5. Mac-and-cheese, 51%.

6. Pasta, 46%.

7. Mashed potatoes, 46%.

8. Chicken noodle soup, 36%

Three out of four people said they’re eating more comfort foods now than EVER before. And over a third of us are eating them at least once a day.