The Top Comfort Foods We’ve Been Eating During This Pandemic

Ice cream sales are up 30%!

By Kool Eats

Wanna know how much stress you’re under?  Just count how many bags of chips you’ve gone through since COVID hit.  

 

A new survey asked people which “comfort foods” they’ve leaned on the most to deal with their pandemic stress.  And would you judge me if I said I’ve had EVERYTHING on the list?  Here are the top answers . . .

 

1.  Potato chips.  62% of us have had them in the last few months.

2.  Ice cream, 59%.

3.  Chocolate or candy, 58%.

4.  Pizza, 56%.

5.  Mac-and-cheese, 51%.

6.  Pasta, 46%.

7.  Mashed potatoes, 46%.

8.  Chicken noodle soup, 36%

 

Three out of four people said they’re eating more comfort foods now than EVER before.  And over a third of us are eating them at least once a day.

