THE TOP NINE THINGS WE NEED FOR THE PERFECT MORNING

1. Coffee. 52% said it’s essential.

2. A good breakfast.

3. Exercise.

4. Meditation. (It seems like a lot of people CLAIM they meditate now, because it’s trendy. But are that many people really doing it?)

5. Watching the news.

6. Reading the news.

7. Listening to your favorite radio show or podcast.

8. Having a glass of juice, or a smoothie.

9. Yoga.

74% of people in the poll said having more time in the morning would be a luxury. And 1 in 4 said even just 10 extra minutes would make a huge difference.

