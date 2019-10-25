THE TOP TASKS WE’RE STILL NOT COMFORTABLE LETTING ROBOTS DO FOR US

70% of people would love it if a robot could do all their chores and random tasks around the house, like Rosie on “The Jetsons”. But there ARE some things we’re still not comfortable handing over to a robot just yet.

According to this new poll, 7 out of 10 people say they would love it if robots would clean their home for the most part. Also people would be in favourite of robots doing chores they hate like washing the car, folding laundry and vacuuming! People would also be ok with robots cutting the gras and wracking leaves…

Here are the top ten tasks we still wouldn’t let a robot do.

1. Change your baby’s diaper. 42% said no way.

2. Make your family an entire dinner. 40% aren’t on board with it.

3. Clean up after your dog, 35%. (Google “Roomba dog poop” and you’ll see why.)

4. Drive your kids to school. 35% still aren’t cool with tossing kids in a self-driving car.

5. Cleaning the bathroom. 29% wouldn’t trust a robot to do a good job.

6. Folding clothes.

7. Making your bed.

8. Cleaning the fridge.

9. Cleaning the oven.

10. Washing dishes.

