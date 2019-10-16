Listen Live

The Top Ten Little Things That Can Boost Your Confidence

From a new pair of shoes to your first cup of coffee, it's the little things.

By Life Hacks

A new survey found the average person experiences two boosts in confidence a day.  (They found we’re at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon.)  Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost:

 

1.  A new haircut.  64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.

 

2.  Wearing a new outfit, 56%.

 

3.  Doing a good deed, 53%.

 

4.  Hearing one of your favourite songs, 44%.  (Hopefully Mix 106.5 can help with that one 🙂 )

 

5.  Exercising, 38%.

 

6.  Shopping, 36%.

 

7.  Talking to a good friend, 35%.

 

8.  Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.

 

9.  Knowing you smell good, 34%.

 

10.  Talking to a family member, 33%.

 

 

The top 20 also includes:

  • wearing new shoes
  • your first cup of coffee
  • spending time on a hobby
  • getting a massage
  • getting a mani-pedi

 

And 16% of us say that just catching our own reflection in a mirror gives them a confidence boost, according to the study by LunchboxWax.

 

Related posts

How Gross Is Your Water Bottle?

FIVE THINGS YOU PROBABLY DON’T KNOW ABOUT SMILING

Air Pollution Is Causing Baldness And Hair Loss