The Top Ten Little Things That Can Boost Your Confidence
From a new pair of shoes to your first cup of coffee, it's the little things.
A new survey found the average person experiences two boosts in confidence a day. (They found we’re at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon.) Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost:
1. A new haircut. 64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.
2. Wearing a new outfit, 56%.
3. Doing a good deed, 53%.
4. Hearing one of your favourite songs, 44%. (Hopefully Mix 106.5 can help with that one 🙂 )
5. Exercising, 38%.
6. Shopping, 36%.
7. Talking to a good friend, 35%.
8. Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.
9. Knowing you smell good, 34%.
10. Talking to a family member, 33%.
The top 20 also includes:
- wearing new shoes
- your first cup of coffee
- spending time on a hobby
- getting a massage
- getting a mani-pedi
And 16% of us say that just catching our own reflection in a mirror gives them a confidence boost, according to the study by LunchboxWax.