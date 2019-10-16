The Top Ten Little Things That Can Boost Your Confidence

A new survey found the average person experiences two boosts in confidence a day. (They found we’re at our most confident around 12:30 in the afternoon.) Here are the top 10 little things that can give us a confidence boost:

1. A new haircut. 64% of people said it makes them feel more confident.

2. Wearing a new outfit, 56%.

3. Doing a good deed, 53%.

4. Hearing one of your favourite songs, 44%. (Hopefully Mix 106.5 can help with that one 🙂 )

5. Exercising, 38%.

6. Shopping, 36%.

7. Talking to a good friend, 35%.

8. Getting a compliment from your boss, 35%.

9. Knowing you smell good, 34%.

10. Talking to a family member, 33%.

The top 20 also includes:

wearing new shoes

your first cup of coffee

spending time on a hobby

getting a massage

getting a mani-pedi

And 16% of us say that just catching our own reflection in a mirror gives them a confidence boost, according to the study by LunchboxWax.