The Top Ten Most Common Lies We Tell!

A recent survey asked people how often they lie. And the average person said just 48 times a year! Yah, right!

Here are the ten most common lies we tell, according to the survey.

1. That everything is fine.

2. That you liked a gift you didn’t really like.

3. That you’re too busy to do something.

4. That you were late because you were stuck in traffic.

5. Saying you’re on your way when you haven’t left yet.

6. Lying about why you were late to work.

7. When you’re drunk, adamantly telling everyone you’re NOT drunk.

8. Saying you already cleaned the house, even though you haven’t. Like if your husband or wife says they’re on their way home, and you haven’t even started yet.

9. Lying about your age.

10. Lying about how many people you’ve slept with.

Also, 30% of people in the survey said they think they're a good liar.

The Lies that parents tell kids- and its OK…

Sometimes you need to lie to your kid… These are small little non truths that will do nothing but ease their worries… So go ahead and lie your ass off…

