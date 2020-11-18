The Top Ten Rudest Bathroom Habits!

The Sun posted a list of the rudest things you can do in the bathroom. A recent study asked 2,000 people to put in order the RUDEST bathroom habits.

Here are the top ten…

1. Not replacing an empty roll.

2. If necessary, not cleaning the toilet after using it. That includes peeing on the seat.

3. Leaving hair in the shower drain.

4. Leaving a nasty smell behind, and doing nothing to cover it up.

5. Making a mess in the sink.

6. Wet towels on the floor, or hanging on a doorknob.

7. Leaving the bathroom floor wet after a shower.

8. Leaving the toilet seat up.

9. Not cleaning up well enough after you shave.

10. Hanging toilet paper the “wrong” way. Some people like it to go under, and some go over the top.

