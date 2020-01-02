THE TOP THINGS THAT STRESS US OUT AT WORK

A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they’re STRESSED at work. And here are the top seven things that cause that stress . . .

1. Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.

2. Not being able to “unplug” when we’re at home, 31%.

3. A bad boss, 30%.

4. Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.

5. Not having enough paid time off, 25%.

6. Commuting, 18%.

7. Poor health benefits, 18%.

The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance.