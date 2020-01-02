Listen Live

THE TOP THINGS THAT STRESS US OUT AT WORK

What stresses you out at work?

A new survey found 87% of office workers say that they’re STRESSED at work.  And here are the top seven things that cause that stress . . .

 

1.  Being overloaded with busywork, 36%.

 

2.  Not being able to “unplug” when we’re at home, 31%.

 

3.  A bad boss, 30%.

 

4.  Conflicts with coworkers, 27%.

 

5.  Not having enough paid time off, 25%.

 

6.  Commuting, 18%.

 

7.  Poor health benefits, 18%.

 

The survey also found 73% of people have trouble with work-life balance.

