The Top Things We’re Doing To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!

Be positive! I'm positive I hate this year!

By Kool Mornings

According to new research, 8 out of 10 people are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020!

 

Seven in 10 people have made it a priority to do something positive every day as quarantine continues.

TOP THINGS WE DO TO CHEER OURSELVES UP IN 2020

  1. Watching their favourite movie – 46%
  2. Eating their favourite snack – 43%
  3. Going for a walk – 43%
  4. Calling a friend – 40%
  5. Cuddling their pet – 38%
  6. Taking a nap – 37%
  7. Hugging a loved one – 37%
  8. Baking cookies – 31%
  9. Singing in the shower – 25%
  10. Having a solo dance party – 19%

 

GOALS TO FOSTER POSITIVITY IN 2021

  1. Have a more positive outlook in life – 52%
  2. Try not to focus on the negative things in life as much – 50%
  3. Take better care of their mental health – 48%
  4. Donate more money to charity – 34%
  5. Volunteer in their community more – 32%

