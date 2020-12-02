The Top Things We’re Doing To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!
Be positive! I'm positive I hate this year!
According to new research, 8 out of 10 people are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020!
Seven in 10 people have made it a priority to do something positive every day as quarantine continues.
TOP THINGS WE DO TO CHEER OURSELVES UP IN 2020
- Watching their favourite movie – 46%
- Eating their favourite snack – 43%
- Going for a walk – 43%
- Calling a friend – 40%
- Cuddling their pet – 38%
- Taking a nap – 37%
- Hugging a loved one – 37%
- Baking cookies – 31%
- Singing in the shower – 25%
- Having a solo dance party – 19%
GOALS TO FOSTER POSITIVITY IN 2021
- Have a more positive outlook in life – 52%
- Try not to focus on the negative things in life as much – 50%
- Take better care of their mental health – 48%
- Donate more money to charity – 34%
- Volunteer in their community more – 32%