The Top Things We’re Doing To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!

According to new research, 8 out of 10 people are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020!

Seven in 10 people have made it a priority to do something positive every day as quarantine continues.

TOP THINGS WE DO TO CHEER OURSELVES UP IN 2020



Watching their favourite movie – 46% Eating their favourite snack – 43% Going for a walk – 43% Calling a friend – 40% Cuddling their pet – 38% Taking a nap – 37% Hugging a loved one – 37% Baking cookies – 31% Singing in the shower – 25% Having a solo dance party – 19%

GOALS TO FOSTER POSITIVITY IN 2021