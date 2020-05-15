The Toronto Zoo is Hosting a Virtual Campout

Kick off the May long weekend with a FREE virtual ‘campout’ at the Toronto Zoo! Join Dolf DeJong, Toronto Zoo CEO, Jeff Yurek, Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks for Ontario, Toronto Zoo staff and some very special animal visitors as they host the first virtual ‘campout’ of the season.



Join us LIVE on the Toronto Zoo YouTube Channel where we will be joined by some animal friends, and will introduce you to some of our WILD neighbours and things YOU can do to help protect them and their wild spaces!

Plus, what would a campout be without a campfire and a story or song to share! Virtual campers will be encouraged to either build a homemade fort in your living room, or join us from your backyard during this fun and interactive experience. Don’t forget to prepare for the evening with our camping ‘checklist’.

Saturday, May 16

Camping Outdoors with our Wild Neighbours

Meet some incredible Ontario species for our “backyard” themed camp out.

7:45 pm to 8:45 pm EST

Sunday, May 17

African Safari Night

Meet some amazing species from the African Savanna.

7:45 pm to 8:45 pm EST